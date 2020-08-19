It's time to say final goodbye to the Winchester brothers. Their show, Supernatural, is ending. Created by Eric Kripke, this longest-running live-action fantasy TV series will return on October 8 with the remaining seven episodes of the final season, which will wrap up on November 19. Its finale will air after an hour-long special titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home, as a parting gift.

Plot For those unaware: A brief about the TV series

For the uninitiated, the series revolves around brothers Sam and Dean Winchester from Lawrence, Kansas. Their mother was killed by a demon, whose identity is known only to their father. Once they grow up, their father goes missing and ultimately ends his life by making a deal with the same demon. This puts them on a revengeful mission where they encounter several supernatural beings.

Pandemic Final season's airing got postponed by five months

The show would have been concluded in May itself had the coronavirus pandemic not stopped the production abruptly in March. In fact, only two hours of filming were left, after which the remaining seven episodes could have been aired. When asked about the final days, co-showrunner Robert Singer told reporters that it was a very emotional time for every member of the series.

Emotions 'We were kind of in this spiral of sentiment'

"Each script we felt a little like, 'Oh boy we're getting closer.' Knowing that this is the end, that makes it a little more difficult," Singer said while Alexander Calvert, who plays Jack Kline/Belphegor in the show said, "We were kind of in this spiral of sentiment." Meanwhile, lead actor Jared Padalecki highlighted the quarantine helped him gather emotions for the show's ending.

Details Fans will be pleased with the ending, feels brother Sam

"This COVID thing has been a crazy eye opening of what the show has meant and the ultimate finality of it," Padalecki, who plays Sam, said. Earlier in October he had noted that, "No one's going to be happy with an end." However, fans "who feel about Supernatural," the way the cast and crew do "will be pleased with the ending," he added.

Personal Kripke's style of narration started trend of showrunner-based ventures