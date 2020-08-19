Inception is back to theaters in UK and Ireland, to the absolute amazement of followers of Christopher Nolan's films. The path-breaking sci-fi film has minted about $273,733 as of August 18 since its re-release on August 12, proving that the Leonardo DiCaprio-led movie still rocks at the box-office. This data, released by data-science company Comscore, surely paves a glorious path for Nolan's next, Tenet.

Strategy How releasing 'Inception' again is a marketing ploy

Interestingly, Inception completed its 10th anniversary on August 12 and thus, was re-released at 313 locations, in order to keep the Nolan fever high ahead of Tenet's release. Crossing a prolonged lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high-budget tentpole is set to throng theaters worldwide on August 26 and on September 3 in the US. In China, it will release on September 4.

Hype The spinning top: The spoiler in 'Inception' trailer

Undoubtedly, all Nolan films are known for breaking storytelling stereotypes and the latest trailer of Inception, released on August 3 is no exception. Warner Bros gave a sneak-peek into DiCaprio's last scene in the film with the spinning top. The trailer received mixed response as some wondered why such a spoiler was shown. Others differed, saying the scene gave nothing away to first-time viewers.

Surprise The surprise as the film ends: Marketing strategy or treat?

To make up for the losses, Warner Bros is definitely leaving no stones unturned when it comes to impressing its audience base. As a remarkable marketing tactic, trailers of the studio's upcoming films are being shown as Inception ends on the silver screen. As expected, these never-seen-before clips are pulling huge crowd, hoping to catch a Wonder Woman 1984, Dune or Robert Pattinson's Batman.

Observation Common ground: Time travel in 'Inception' and 'Tenet'