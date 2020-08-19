Days of Our Lives is retaining Galen Gering a.k.a. the dashing Rafe Hernandez. So, he looks set to spend a lot more time in the fictional city of Salem, now that Gering has renewed his contract. According to the previous contract, the last episode featuring Gering's character was to air by August-end. To note, the actor has been working on the show since 2008.

Rafe How far has Rafe's story gone?

A skilled FBI agent, Rafe is considered to be a father-figure to many upcoming characters in Salem such as Sydney, Ciara, David and Allie. This precedes a troublesome romance with psychopath Sami Brady. Rafe gets involved with various characters such as Kate Roberts, Jordan Ridgeway and ultimately with Hope Williams Brady, whom he divorces. There were speculations of Rafe getting back with Hope.

Quote 'It is time for me to write my next chapter'

However, fans were shocked after Kristian Alfonso, who played the role of Hope, announced her leave from the show in July. She had joined the show in 1983, and Daytime Emmys in 2002 awarded her and Peter Reckell as America's Favorite Couple. Bidding farewell to her three-decade-long character, Alfonso said, "I feel blessed (but) it's time for me to write my next chapter."

Comebacks There were huge plans about Rafe, Hope uniting again

According to executive producer Ken Corday there were huge plans about Rafe and Hope getting back together "and we had a great story for her." He added that the offer remains for Alfonso to rejoin the show she has been known for. Meanwhile, Camila Banus, who was also supposed to quit the show is returning along with the character of patriarch Eduardo Hernandez.

Context About: This soap opera began airing in 1965!