Before Jason Momoa's robust portrayal of DC's Aquaman, this hero was the butt of jokes in pop culture. Aquaman's life is a Greek tragedy, full of political turmoil, evil twins, and long lost half-siblings. And to top it off, he is constantly facing assassination attempts out of nowhere. For someone who is frequently attacked, trusted allies are important for survival. Here are some.

Sidekick Topo, his animal sidekick, and its different versions

Topo is Aquaman's animal sidekick who has appeared in different versions throughout the comics. The first one is an intelligent octopus with extraordinary dexterity, who handles weapons and plays musical instruments at the same time. The second 'hybrid of a cuddle fish and a squid' Topo helps Aquaman in Sub Diego. The third Topo is a giant octopus+crab creature that only Aquaman can summon.

Princess Wonder Woman: Shares mutual burden of looking after a kingdom

In the Justice League, Wonder Woman and Aquaman are each other's best allies. While Diana is the Princess of Themyscira, Arthur is the King of Atlantis. Both of them know what it is to have the burden of looking after their kingdom. Both have mutual respect and are often working together in the League because of their first-hand experience with magical powers.

Powerful Tempest is one of the better allies Arthur (Aquaman) has

The original Aqualad, Garth (Tempest) is just a sidekick who works with Arthur, but with his powers, becomes much more than that. Even though their friction over Dolphin (Tempest's future wife) went on, Tempest is one of the better allies Arthur has, going back to his earliest days. Also, Tempest's powers include telepathy, dimensional travel, time travel, limited telekinesis, and astral projection.

Queen Mera: Queen of Atlantis, eventually becomes wife of Arthur