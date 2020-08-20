Last updated on Aug 20, 2020, 12:38 pm
Hi,
Sagar Malik
A day after his comment on actor Rhea Chakraborty invited flak from all corners, Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has reiterated his stance- this time in English.
The top cop justified the remark, while noting that Rhea is an accused in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Here are more details on this.
On Wednesday, after the Supreme Court ruled that CBI would investigate the high-profile case, Pandey celebrated the win with a comment that wasn't approved by many.
He said Rhea did not have the "aukat" (stature) to comment on Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar.
The IPS officer was referring to Rhea's statement that politics had a role to play in Bihar's intentions behind this case.
Reiterating his stance, Pandey told media this morning, "The meaning of 'Aukat' in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (sic)."
"She should not forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and is now with CBI," the cop added.
"If a political leader comments on Bihar CM, then I'm nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar CM then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally," Pandey added. Yesterday, he had apologized for the comment.
Paying heed to cries from political leaders as well as public, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to take over the case and carry on its investigations.
The apex court noted that the allegations of political interference between Bihar and Maharashtra could potentially derail the probe.
Notably, Rhea and the Maharashtra government had sought to move the probe to Mumbai.
To recall, Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide.
They revealed they found medications meant for clinical depression from the late actor's home. Later, Mumbai cops said Sushant was also undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder.
However, Sushant's family said they knew nothing about his diagnosis for depression.
