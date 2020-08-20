-
The bad boys of Mirzapur are coming back!
After a long wait, it has been reported the popular crime thriller series is set to return to your digital screens next month.
It was earlier scheduled to be released in April this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.
In fact, Amazon Prime is expected to make an official announcement as early as next week.
What is 'Mirzapur' all about?
Mirzapur follows the story of the mafia dons and gang rivalries prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, a place where guns and drugs are the norm.
It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi, among others.
The 9-episode debut season aired in 2018. It received mostly positive reviews and became quite popular among the audience.
Post-production work has been completed, per reports
Not long ago, the cast was spotted dubbing for the upcoming season. Their pictures upped the excitement among fans, who have been waiting for an announcement for quite some time.
Per reports, the entirety of the post-production work has now been completed by the makers, and they have also submitted the final copy to the streaming service.
We can feel the eyes on us, Ali Fazal said
Talking about the project, Ali Fazal had recently said they could feel the pressure to deliver.
"We were always the underdogs and there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed...Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us, and I hope the audience is a little generous," he said.
Amazon expanding its Indian original content
Mirzapur 2 is the latest addition to Prime Video's line-up of Indian original shows.
This year, it also released shows such as The Forgotten Army, Four More Shots Please Season 2, Paatal Lok, Breathe Season 2 and Bandish Bandits.
The platform will also release series like The Family Man Season 2, Inside Edge Season 3, The Last Hour and Mumbai Diaries 26/11.