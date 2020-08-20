Ram Indranil Kamath, a popular painter and photographer, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Matunga area on Wednesday. He was 41. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and suspect it to be a case of suicide. A note was also recovered from the spot, per reports. Here are more details on this.

Details Kamath was found unconscious in a bathtub

According to a statement from Matunga Police, Kamath was found unconscious in a bathtub at his home around 3 pm on Wednesday. He was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Kamath, who lived with his mother, was also a mythologist. In fact, some of his glass paintings were popular in the Mumbai art circuit.

Details Police investigations are currently underway

The police revealed that Kamath did not blame anyone in the recovered note, adding they would record statements of his family and friends as part of the investigation. Sources have told Mumbai Mirror that the artist had been suffering from stress for quite some time, and the coronavirus-induced lockdown worsened the situation. The autopsy report of the deceased is awaited.

Quote He didn't blame anyone in the note: Police

"In the (suicide) note, he has not blamed anyone. But we will record the statements of his family and friends to understand the reason behind the extreme step," a police officer said.

Suicide helpline If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help