Two of Hollywood's favorite faces are teaming up for a remake of a 1987 comedy. Will Smith and Kevin Hart will be producing and acting in the remake of Planes, Trains & Automobiles under the banner of Paramount Pictures. This film will modernize the classic backdrop of the Steve Martin and late John Candy starrer, which was directed by John Hughes. Here's more.

Roles Production houses of the stars are working on the script

Reports suggest that Smith's Westbrook Studios and Hart's HartBeat Productions are already working on the script. Jon Mone from Smith's team and Bryan Smiley from Hart's house will join forces with these two A-listers to produce the film. Aeysha Carr of the critically-acclaimed Brooklyn 99 is scheduled to pen the script of this remake, which will also mark her writing debut in feature films.

Details Fans speculate this could be a sequel

Now, some fans of the original movie suspect that this renewed project might be a sequel of some sorts. However, there is no news on that front as of now as the film is still in its initial stages. But one thing remains: It will definitely refresh the hurdles the two characters face while on their quest to meet their beloved ones.

Context For those unaware: A bit about the original film

The original road comedy features Martin as Neal Page, who finds out that his flight has been canceled due to heavy snowfall. He needs to return to his family to celebrate Thanksgiving and has to hit the roads. Del Griffith (Candy) joins him on the same route. And hell breaks loose! Griffith's motor-mouth and callous attitude drives Page crazy, but they ultimately become pals.

Information This project brings Hart, Smith for the first time together

Coming back to Smith and Hart, since both are known for their on-screen humor, expectations from this venture are high. This is also their first project together, so their fans are excited. The Hollywood bigwigs have weaved magic whenever they collaborated with male stars.

Trivia Can Smith, Hart combine their individual magic this time?