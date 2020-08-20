The caped crusader will be back on the road this September as Warner Bros have decided to resume shooting of the latest Batman flick by Matt Reeves, also its writer and producer. With some luck, the shoot can complete by the end of this year, they feel. The film was pegged for a June 2021 release but has been delayed to October 1, 2021.

Status Quarter of the film has already been shot, says Reeves

Before the shoot resumes in UK, Reeves said that a quarter of the film has already been shot and is ready for editing. Although the shoot was halted in March due to the pandemic and all of the cast members are still shut indoors in UK, this extra time has allowed him to plan upcoming sequences in a far better fashion, says the director.

Cast Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman in this Pattinson-led flick

In the film, Colin Farrell plays the Penguin while Paul Dano plays the Riddler. Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman in this flick and Jeffrey Wright and John Turturro play the respective roles of James Gordon and Carmine Falcone. Its director, Reeves, is known for films like Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield, etc. Fans also have high hopes from the new Batman, Pattinson.

Information Pattinson's Batman will be more psychological than an action flick

Pattinson's Batman will show how the childhood trauma of Bruce Wayne seeing his parents, Dr. Thomas and Martha Wayne, get killed triggers a reaction of revenge against crime in Gotham, screenwriter Mattson Tomlin had earlier shared. This is more psychological and emotional than purely an action flick, he had implied. Meanwhile, Pattinson has dubbed his take on the dark knight as "crazy and perverse."

