Kris Jenner is the latest in the Kardashian family to offload a property. The Keeping up With the Kardashians star has sold one of her Hidden Hills properties for $15mn. This deal was an off-market, all-cash one and was never up for an official bid publicly. This is the property that is opposite the house of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.

Business Buyer of this estate has an interesting history with Kardashians

Kris had bought this property for $9.9mn three years ago. The house has now been sold to German heiress and Harvard honors graduate Katharina Harf, who belongs to a family with significant business history with the Kardashian siblings. Katharina's father owns beauty brand COTY Inc. that bought Kylie Cosmetics for $600mn and has a 20% stake at KKW Beauty (Kim Kardashian's brand) for $200mn.

Property 9,459sqft farmhouse-style estate, multiple guest suites, swimming pool and more

The 9,459sqft farmhouse-style estate has also been featured in Keeping up With the Kardashians. It has a cavernous foyer beside a formal living room with a fireplace and a dining room beautified by a Yoshitomo Nara artwork and decorated with a custom-made dining set. The property has multiple guest suites, a swimming pool, a grassy yard, a gym and also a vintage Credenza.

Specialty For self-acclaimed momager Kris, the property was a sanctuary

This house has been a sanctuary for Kris, the self-acclaimed momager, whose property sale is indeed a beast of a deal after she had hired famous architects Tommy and Kathy Clements, and Waldo Fernandez to renovate the mansion soon after she bought it. She still owns several multi-million dollar properties, not forgetting another Hidden Hills mansion, which was popularized by the famous reality show.

Context Her professional and personal lives are fodder for news portals