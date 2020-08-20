Superman might be the poster image of superheroes of any comic universe, but even superhero needs people whom they can trust when situations become uncontrollable. Considering his powers, it may seem he doesn't need anyone else. But the following characters can prove that in dark times, Superman turns to his most trusted allies. Interestingly, the list includes allies outside the super community as well.

Superdog Krypto: The 'super' man's best friend

Superman's furry sidekick is the superior version of man's best friend, Kryptonian style. Cute, furry, and equipped with a wide array of superpowers, Krypto the Superdog is one of the few animals to survive Krypton's destruction, finding his way to Earth years after Superman did. He is an ally of House of El, and has served the greater good many times alongside Superman.

Friends Wonder Woman: Outsiders fighting to save humanity

Both seen as strange outsiders when they first appeared in public, Superman and Wonder Woman completely trust each other. Interestingly, these two powerful beings even dated for a while, but that didn't work out. The mutual respect however stays intact. Typically they work together on the Justice League but are sometimes even involved in each other's mission.

Dark Knight Batman: Bruce Wayne is one of Superman's most trusted ally

Contrary to the belief that Superman and Batman aren't friends, they are actually quite close. Bruce Wayne, considered as the peak of human achievement, trusts the Man of Steel the most in Justice League, regardless of all their differences. And Superman sees Batman as the ultimate example of the human spirit. These two have been friends since the earliest of days.

Bromance Jimmy Olsen: The other half of DC's greatest bromance

Everyone needs a best friend, even Superman. And photographer and former cub reporter Jimmy Olsen and the Man of Steel might have the greatest bromance in the DC Universe. Even the villains know that going after Olsen is a direct attack on Superman. Due to this, Jimmy has a signal watch, which allows him to call Superman in desperate times.

Love Lois Lane: The love of Superman's life