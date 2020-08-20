On Thursday, news in the world of entertainment was about another tragic death, a fresh trailer release, Saumya Tandon bidding farewell to the popular serial Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, and more. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is gearing up for KBC's latest edition. Further, Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman is set to restart filming. Here are more updates.

#1 Bachchan, recovered from COVID-19, looking to get back at work

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to resume shooting for the 12th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 77-year-old screen icon shared the update in his latest blog post. He said the shooting would take place with "maximum safety precautions," in wake of the pandemic. Bachchan was last month hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. He was discharged on August 2.

#2 Irrfan's son supports Dutt, makes a request to media

Late legendary actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembered the support fellow actor Sanjay Dutt lent to their family, requesting the media and fans to refrain from speculating about his health condition. Dutt is reportedly suffering from lung cancer. However, he or his family has not officially revealed the diagnosis. The 61-year-old actor will undertake preliminary treatment in Mumbai, before flying abroad for further treatment.

Instagram Post You can read Babil Khan's post here

#3 Saumya Tandon quits 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai'

Actor Saumya Tandon has confirmed that she has quit popular television serial Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Tomorrow will be her last day on the sets of the show. Saumya has been playing the lead role of Anita Mishra ever since the comedy show's beginning. Brushing off speculations about her exit, the 35-year-old actor said the series stopped being "exciting enough" for her anymore.

#4 'The Batman' to resume filming in September

Matt Reeves's ambitious cinematic take on DC superhero Batman is set to recommence production in early September, per reports. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The filming will recommence at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, UK. The Batman, also starring Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano and Andy Serkis, is scheduled to hit the theaters on October 1, 2021.

More news Mumbai-based artist Ram Indranil Kamath dies, and more