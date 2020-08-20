Last updated on Aug 20, 2020, 11:41 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
On Thursday, news in the world of entertainment was about another tragic death, a fresh trailer release, Saumya Tandon bidding farewell to the popular serial Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, and more.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is gearing up for KBC's latest edition.
Further, Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman is set to restart filming.
Here are more updates.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to resume shooting for the 12th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 77-year-old screen icon shared the update in his latest blog post.
He said the shooting would take place with "maximum safety precautions," in wake of the pandemic.
Bachchan was last month hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. He was discharged on August 2.
Late legendary actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembered the support fellow actor Sanjay Dutt lent to their family, requesting the media and fans to refrain from speculating about his health condition.
Dutt is reportedly suffering from lung cancer. However, he or his family has not officially revealed the diagnosis.
The 61-year-old actor will undertake preliminary treatment in Mumbai, before flying abroad for further treatment.
Writers must wonder ‘how do I start’, but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that’s your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need. Here’s a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we’re talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again.
A post shared by babil.i.k on
Actor Saumya Tandon has confirmed that she has quit popular television serial Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Tomorrow will be her last day on the sets of the show.
Saumya has been playing the lead role of Anita Mishra ever since the comedy show's beginning.
Brushing off speculations about her exit, the 35-year-old actor said the series stopped being "exciting enough" for her anymore.
Matt Reeves's ambitious cinematic take on DC superhero Batman is set to recommence production in early September, per reports. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
The filming will recommence at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, UK.
The Batman, also starring Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano and Andy Serkis, is scheduled to hit the theaters on October 1, 2021.
In other news, popular painter and photographer Ram Indranil Kamath (41) was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Matunga area. The police suspects it to be a case of suicide. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered by Mumbai cops.
Separately, an exciting first trailer of Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, starring Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Ali Fazal, is out.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.