The star-studded first official trailer of Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile is out, and it's packed with mystery. The movie is a follow-up to the 2017 hit thriller flick Murder on the Orient Express, that followed the renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot solving a murder on the famous trans-European train in the 1930s. Here are more details on this.

Details Branagh reprises the role of detective Poirot

In the trailer, Branagh can be seen reprising his role of detective Poirot. This time, he lands on a luxurious cruise ship when a couple's honeymoon is suddenly cut short due to a mysterious murder. "I ask you, have you ever loved so much, been so possessed by jealousy, that you might kill?" Poirot asks in the trailer's beginning.

Trailer Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, and more

The crisp two-minute trailer gives a peek into the project's enviable star cast, that includes Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand, among others. Bollywood star Ali Fazal makes a short but impressive appearance in the promo clip. He, as usual, makes it count.

Information Fazal's tryst with Hollywood thus far

In case you've been surprised by Fazal's appearance in the trailer, let us tell you this is not the first time he is making a Hollywood outing. Fazal has previously starred in biographical comedy-drama Victoria And Abdul. He also had a cameo in Furious 7.

Release 'Death on the Nile' out in theaters this October

Directed by Branagh and penned by Michael Green, Death on the Nile is based on a 1937 novel by the same name written by Agatha Christie. The movie is planned to be released in theaters on October 23. In fact, it might become one of the first major films to be released in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do you know? Third screen adaptation of Christie's novel