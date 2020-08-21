Aslam Khan, the younger brother of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Friday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 88. He had been suffering from diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. Last week, he, along with his brother Ehsaan Khan, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. Both of them had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Aslam, Ehsaan Khan were hospitalized on Saturday

Aslam and Ehsaan Khan were admitted to the hospital on Saturday, August 15, after they complained of breathlessness. It was reported at the time that their oxygen saturation levels had dropped below 80%. They also had a fever and cough. Dr. Jalil Parkar at Lilavati Hospital had said that they were on non-invasive ventilator support.

Quote They should recover well, Saira Banu had said

Dilip Kumar's wife, former actor Saira Banu had prayed for the speedy recovery of Aslam and Ehsaan Khan. "They are under treatment of Dr. Jalil Parkar and cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale. Pray that they should recover well by the grace of god," she had said.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has infected over 29 lakh in India

In July, megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) had contracted COVID-19. They have all since recovered. Earlier, celebrities like actor Kiran Kumar, singer Kanika Kapoor, and producer Karim Morani were also infected with the disease. Meanwhile, COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world. Across India, it has infected over 29 lakh and killed nearly 55,000.

Isolation Kumar has been quarantining at home

Notably, Kumar (97) and Saira Banu (75) live in a separate home. Kumar has been under self-isolation at home for the past few months to stay protected from the contagious virus. Earlier in March, he had tweeted, "The coronavirus outbreak transcends all boundaries and borders (sic)," thereby urging fans to follow all safety guidelines issued by the government.

Do you know? A brief about Kumar's glorious career