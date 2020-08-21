A team of superheroes fighting against unearthly problems, Justice League has always been a fan-favorite. But what makes this group even more amazing are the different DC storylines revolving around the members. These stories not only have insane action but also look deep into the team's interpersonal relationships. Here are the top five DC produced, Justice League stories.

Teamwork The Brave And The Bold: This one influenced Marvel

In The Brave and the Bold Vol #28, Justice League works as one cohesive unit for the first time, which also in reality ends up influencing Marvel to get their own super teams. This story revolves around Starro the Conqueror, who transforms three starfishes into giant monsters to create havoc, which brings together different superheroes to save the day.

Trust Issues Tower of Babel: Creates trust issues between Batman and others

JLA #7: Tower of Babel, one of DC's most popular stories, shows the cunning side of Batman, along with conflicts between the team. Here Ra's al Ghul finds Batman's plans to eliminate all the league heroes if they are ever compromised. This master villain then uses the same to defeat all the superheroes and creates trust issues between the Dark Knight and the rest.

WW-III World War III: All of humanity comes together to fight

Grant Morrison's JLA, World War III series saw the Justice League face Lex Luthor and his Injustice Gang, along with Mageddon, an ancient living weapon built to kill the Old Gods. For better results, Justice League enlists the entire Earth to fight with them. As every person on the planet becomes a superhero, all of humanity comes together to fight the evils.

Old vs New Kingdom Come: Deals with the new generation of heroes

A tale set in the future, Kingdom Come deals with the new generation of heroes who don't have any moral compass, are as reckless and violent as the villains they fight. This chaos forces the original heroes, the Justice League, to come back. As Lex Luthor starts meddling, the story shows the conflicts between the old guard and the new uncompromising protectors.

Justice Justice: One of the best JL stories of all time