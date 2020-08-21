Purported text messages exchanged between actor Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt have been accessed by media. Notably, the chat is from June 8, the day Rhea left late Sushant Singh Rajput's house. Rhea and Sushant were reportedly in a relationship and living together. Rhea is now an accused in the death of Sushant, who passed away in June. Here are more details.

Details 'Aisha moves on sir,' Rhea messaged Bhatt

The messages seem to suggest that Rhea had left Sushant's house after a possible break-up between the two. She told Bhatt, "Aisha moves on sir...with a heavy heart and sense of relief." Aisha could be a reference to Rhea's name from the 2018 movie Jalebi, co-produced by Bhatt. "Our last call was a wake up call...You are my angel," the 28-year-old actor added.

Details Apparently, Rhea's father wasn't happy about her relationship

The messages also hint that Rhea's father, Indrajit Chakraborty, was not happy about her relationship with Sushant. To Rhea's messages, Bhatt replied, "Don't look back. Make it possible what is inevitable...My love to your father. He'll be a happy man." "Have found some courage, and what you said about my dad that day on phone pushed me to be strong for him," Rhea said.

Chat I feel a deep impact of your love, Rhea said

Bhatt replied, "You are my child. I feel light." Rhea messaged, "No words sir. The best emotions I feel I feel for you." Bhatt thanked her for "being brave." In reply, Rhea said she was thankful for having met Bhatt. "Our path met for this day...Every word you have said to me echoes in me and feel a deep impact of your unconditional love."

Quote I love you my best man, she added

"I love you my best man...Will make you proud," Rhea added. Bhatt replied, "You have. Truly. It takes guts to do what you did. Do not look back (sic)."

Twitter Post Here are some screenshots

Exclusive Whatsapp Chat Between Rhea And Mahesh Bhatt On 8 June. #ArrestRheaTai pic.twitter.com/1J58jgHttK — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) August 20, 2020

Demise Sushant was found dead at his home on June 14

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide. They revealed they found medications meant for clinical depression from the late actor's home. Later, Mumbai cops said Sushant was also undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder. However, Sushant's family said they knew nothing about his diagnosis for depression.

Probe CBI is currently investigating the case

After Sushant's death, the case was handed over to the Mumbai Police. They questioned dozens of people, including Bollywood bigwigs. In fact, Mahesh Bhatt was also questioned. However, in July, Sushant's family said Mumbai Police's probe was misdirected and filed a police complaint in Patna against Rhea. She has been accused of abetting Sushant's suicide. The case is now being probed by the CBI.

