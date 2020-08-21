We saw Andrew Garfield web-shooting criminals. We also saw Tom Holland's teen Spidey shadowing the epic Tony 'Iron Man' Stark. But we cried when Tobey Maguire dropped unconscious after saving a train full of people from drowning. If you feel me now, then get ready to be pumped as rumors say the first Spidey is set for a cameo in an upcoming Marvel flick.

Details Sam Raimi in talks with Maguire for 'Dr Strange 2'

Sam Raimi, the director of the Spider-Man trilogy featuring Maguire, is making Dr Strange 2 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He's in talks with the actor to make a cameo in this film where Dr Strange gets to meet many past and present, alive and dead MCU characters by being zapped into alternate timelines. Guess Raimi wants his version of Spidey!

Script Maguire to also feature in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'?

This means that Maguire's fans will get to see the 'original' Spider-Man back in form. Rumors are also rife that this appearance may lead him to be in the much-touted feature film of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Alternate timelines also strengthen chances of Tom Holland appearing as the Spidey. But hold on folks, we have another reason to celebrate in the real Spiderverse.

Revelation Not just Spider-Man, Spider-Woman is coming too!

Further, news has it that Sony has roped in Booksmart director Olivia Wilde to helm a superhero movie rumored to be based on Spider-Woman's character. Katie Silberman will assist Wilde in writing the script, while the production will be handled by Amy Pascal. The director also took to Instagram, posting a suggestive image of a small girl in Spidey suit, garnering applause from fans.

Instagram Post Olivia Wilde's cryptic post got fans guessing strongly

Trivia Now, who will play Spider-Woman? Zendaya, the current Mary Jane?