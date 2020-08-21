A special team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), tasked with probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, began its investigation this morning. This has come two days after the Supreme Court allowed the central agency to take over the case. The 10-member team, led by SP Nupur Prasad, had reached the city last night for the probe. Here are more details.

Details Sushant's cook was questioned by CBI officers

Sushant's cook, one of the key witnesses in the case, has been questioned by the CBI officers. Agency officers also visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) near the Bandra Police station. Notably, CBI officers will collect all the case records and evidences including the autopsy report of the late actor from Mumbai cops, who had earlier been probing the matter.

Twitter Post In pictures: CBI team reaches Bandra Police station

Mumbai: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reaches Bandra Police Station for further investigation of #SushantSinghRajput case. pic.twitter.com/xnzKhxKRdi — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

SC On Wednesday, SC had allowed CBI to carry on investigation

Meanwhile, forensic experts from the CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory are also expected to visit the actor's house today. The Supreme Court on Wednesday had ruled that CBI would take over investigations into this case and asked the Mumbai Police to assist the agency. Earlier, accused Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in the apex court, seeking to transfer case from Patna to Mumbai.

Information Need of the hour, SC said about a fair probe

While pronouncing its verdict, the Supreme Court said that an impartial probe by the CBI was the "need of the hour." The top court also noted that growing allegations of political interference between Bihar and Maharashtra could potentially derail the probe.

Probe In July, Rhea was accused of fraud, abetment to suicide

Sushant's death case, earlier being probed by Mumbai Police, took a drastic turn after the actor's family filed a police complaint against Rhea, actor and Sushant's alleged girlfriend. The 28-year-old actor has been accused of financial fraud and abetment to suicide. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which probes financial crimes, has also filed a money laundering case against her. However, she has denied the allegations.

Demise Sushant was found dead at his home on June 14