Netflix is under fire for posting, what many think is, an inappropriate image showing child actors engaging in sensual dance postures from the film Cuties. The streaming giant has since tendered a public apology for hurting people among its vast audience base, who called out the platform for varying levels of disgrace that the artwork has caused. Cuties is set for a September release.

Details Why did the poster infuriate so many people?

In that controversial artwork and also in the film, the characters are of 11 years of age, while leading actress Fathia Youssouf is actually of that age. Their seemingly sexualized portrayal irked many as soon as Netflix released the poster promoting Cuties before its release on the platform on September 9. Social media users vented their outrage online calling out the streaming giant.

Backlash Protests: Some canceled subscriptions, some asked Netflix to offload film

Among the infuriated users, some attacked Netflix head on for allegedly sexualizing Black actresses as young as 11. Some said they canceled their Netflix subscriptions after that infamous artwork irritated them. Taking the protest a notch up, the Parents Television Council objected to this depiction and asked Netflix to strike it off its upcoming release schedules. A change.org petition against Cuties followed too.

Twitter Post This Twitter user launched his protest on religious grounds

1/2

So, I opened #Netflix and this promotion popped up: "Cuties": about an 11yr old muslim girl pursuing her dream in a dance group, defying her parent's values.

When you call a movie "Cuties" and promote it like this: That's sexualizing 11yr old kids

Shame on you, @Netflix pic.twitter.com/R6pw3qLHAz — iDavid (@iDavid76) August 20, 2020

Twitter Post 'Cuties' was just the straw that broke the camel's back'

I don't do the boycott thing, and I think it's a little silly to consume art only from people you agree with. But @destiny4christ and I did finally just cancel @netflix. Cuties was just the straw that broke the camel's back -- they've been bugging me for a while. — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) August 20, 2020

Damage control Another accused Netflix of promoting pedophilia, latter issues apology

Another angry user alleged that Netflix is indirectly promoting pedophilia through this artwork and the film. The concerned user uploaded a short chat with a Netflix official on Instagram, full of strong allegations against the platform. The official, however, remained neutral in their response. In its apology, Netflix said the poster "was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film."

Instagram Post This user accused Netflix of promoting paedophilia through 'Cuties' poster

'Deeply sorry, have now updated the pictures and description'

We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description. — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

Context The plot in brief: What is the film about?