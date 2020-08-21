Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are onto something completely different from their royal lineage. If sources are to be believed, the former royal couple is meeting up big shots in the Hollywood entertainment industry to create something of their own. The project is so secret that no concrete information is out as of now. But the frequency of the couple's sightings says enough.

Sources say Harry, Meghan have met NBCUniversal executive

News has it that the famous couple is developing top-secret content; however, there is no information on whether it is for the TV or the silver screen, or even if it is scripted for now. But anonymous sources confirmed their meeting with the top ranks of NBCUniversal, including its content studio chairman Bonnie Hammer, before whom the couple has apparently pitched an idea.

Earlier, Prince Harry was spotted in a Netflix docu trailer

Apart from NBC, the Duke-Duchess of Sussex have met other media houses as well with their idea. Sources added that they wish to stay as joint producers once the plan kick-starts. Recently, the royal scion was spotted in the trailer of a Netflix documentary titled Rising Phoenix. Last year, he announced his partnership with Oprah Winfrey on a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+.

'Suits' star Meghan won't return to acting for now

As far as Meghan is concerned, she has no intention of acting again. Her last Hollywood participation was a narration for Disney+ docuseries Elephants. Separately, the couple has signed with Harry Walker Agency, an elite company managing the likes of Michele Obama and Oprah. Soon, they will join the speaking arena focusing on racial injustice, mental health, gender bias and environmental concerns.

The couple has bought a $14.65mn estate in Montecito