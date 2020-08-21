Last updated on Aug 21, 2020, 06:18 pm
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are onto something completely different from their royal lineage.
If sources are to be believed, the former royal couple is meeting up big shots in the Hollywood entertainment industry to create something of their own.
The project is so secret that no concrete information is out as of now.
But the frequency of the couple's sightings says enough.
News has it that the famous couple is developing top-secret content; however, there is no information on whether it is for the TV or the silver screen, or even if it is scripted for now.
But anonymous sources confirmed their meeting with the top ranks of NBCUniversal, including its content studio chairman Bonnie Hammer, before whom the couple has apparently pitched an idea.
Apart from NBC, the Duke-Duchess of Sussex have met other media houses as well with their idea.
Sources added that they wish to stay as joint producers once the plan kick-starts.
Recently, the royal scion was spotted in the trailer of a Netflix documentary titled Rising Phoenix.
Last year, he announced his partnership with Oprah Winfrey on a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+.
As far as Meghan is concerned, she has no intention of acting again.
Her last Hollywood participation was a narration for Disney+ docuseries Elephants.
Separately, the couple has signed with Harry Walker Agency, an elite company managing the likes of Michele Obama and Oprah.
Soon, they will join the speaking arena focusing on racial injustice, mental health, gender bias and environmental concerns.
Their strong focus on mental health assumes significance after Prince Harry spoke of his ongoing therapy to cope with the loss of his mother, the late Princess Diana, at a summit in Miami.
After estranging themselves from the royal family, the couple shifted to California and bought a $14.65mn estate in Montecito, which is close to both the biggest Hollywood studios and stars.
