Last updated on Aug 22, 2020, 12:47 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Jason Goldwin Chang is a New York-based actor, musician, and model who is currently enrolled at the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts.
In fact, the talented young actor has already been cast in a TV series shooting early 2021 in New York.
Quite recently, Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt shared Jason's music video on social media, praising him on his musical skills.
Since quarantine began around mid-March in Singapore, Jason set a goal to learn Clair De Lune, a well-known piece of classical music written by Claude Debussy.
After two weeks of practising for around 20-30 minutes each day, Jason completed the piece, and decided to film and upload it on HitRecord, an online media platform founded by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
When Joseph Gordon-Levitt found the video, he shared it across his social media platforms, including his Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as HitRecord's Facebook page.
Joseph tweeted, "Jason Goldwin Chang from Singapore used quarantine as an opportunity to teach himself Clair de Lune on the piano. Love seeing stories like this on @HITRECORD."
The video has now garnered over 1,50,000 views.
JasonGoldwinChang from Singapore used quarantine as an opportunity to teach himself Clair de Lune on the piano 3— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) April 10, 2020
Love seeing stories like this on @HITRECORD. If you're keeping busy with creative projects, post a video about it and I'll check it out: https://t.co/iMSZwhk61K pic.twitter.com/SXwPm1Me8k
Jason has performed in multiple productions at New York Stage and Film and did the Advanced Encore Program at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, alongside 11 actors, including Metro Award-winning actor Jerry Velazquez.
With his experience in over 20 films, Jason will soon start shooting for his new TV project.
He is currently studying at the Lee Strasberg Studio at The Tisch School.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.