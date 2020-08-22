A five-member team of forensic experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been constituted in order to re-examine the autopsy and other medical reports of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), tasked with probing the high-profile case, has sought the top hospital's assistance, per reports. Here are more details on this.

Details CBI will soon share the reports with forensic team

The medical team, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the Head of Forensic Medicine Department at AIIMS, will look into the possibility of a murder in the case. The CBI will share the autopsy and viscera reports with the forensic experts in a couple of days. Notably, Mumbai Police on Friday handed over all the evidences and reports pertaining to the case to CBI.

Quote All probable angles will be examined, Dr. Gupta said

"We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," Dr. Gupta said, adding that the anti-depressant drugs that were given to the late actor will also be examined at an AIIMS laboratory.

Probe On Friday, CBI officers questioned Sushant's cook

To recall, after the Supreme Court allowed the central agency to take over the case, a CBI team had arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night. On Friday, CBI officers questioned Sushant's cook, Neeraj, who is one of the key witnesses in the case. Agency officers also visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) near the Bandra Police station.

Information Meanwhile, ED questioned Sushant's sister Priyanka

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned Sushant's elder sister Priyanka Singh in connection to a money laundering case related to the actor's death. Earlier, Sushant's father, KK Singh, and another sister, Mitu Singh, had also recorded their statements with the agency.

SC On Wednesday, SC allowed CBI to carry on investigation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had ruled that CBI would take over investigations into this case and asked Mumbai Police to assist the agency. Earlier, accused Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in the apex court, seeking to transfer case from Patna to Mumbai. Taking note of growing political interference, SC said that an impartial probe by the CBI was "need of the hour."

Case In July, Rhea was accused of fraud, abetment to suicide

Sushant's death case, earlier being probed by Mumbai Police, took a drastic turn after the actor's family filed a police complaint against Rhea, actor and Sushant's alleged girlfriend. The 28-year-old actor has been accused of financial fraud and abetment to suicide. It has been alleged that Rs. 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's bank accounts. However, she has denied the allegations.

Demise Sushant was found dead at his home on June 14