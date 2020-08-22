Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has announced he is taking a break from Instagram, as he feels "suffocated." Sooraj (29), who was earlier involved in the infamous suicide case of actor Jiah Khan, has been incessantly linked with the recent deaths of celebrity manager Disha Salian and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, he and his family have denied any connection with their deaths.

Quote 'Will see you when the world is a better place'

On Saturday, Sooraj wrote on Instagram Stories, "See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe. Suffocated (sic)." He also deleted all of his posts, except one picture marking his 28th birthday in 2018.

Backstory A brief about the two deaths that shocked the nation

On June 8, celebrity manager Disha Salian (28), who formerly managed Sushant Singh Rajput's work, died by alleged suicide in Mumbai. Barely a week after that, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. The police said he died by suicide. Sooraj has been accused in media reports and by trolls as being connected to their deaths in a number of plausible ways.

Details However, Sooraj has denied having any connection

However, Sooraj and his family members have denied any relation with the tragic deaths. Earlier this month, the 29-year-old actor also filed a police complaint in Mumbai, alleging harassment at the hands of media and others. He also maintained that he has never met Disha. "I don't even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life," he earlier said.

Details Stop harassing me, Sooraj slammed fake media reports

Sooraj had also recently slammed a certain news channel's report linking him with Disha. Citing the report, the actor had clarified the woman in the purported pictures used by the media house was not Disha, but another friend. "Please stop harassing me and dragging me into this... Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone's life," he had urged.

Quote Not fair, father Aditya Pancholi said about the trolling

Recently, Sooraj's father, actor Aditya Pancholi also said it was unfair to target Sooraj. "One foolish guy posted and all this major media picked it up and made it into an issue. This is not fair. Everyone has to be responsible," he told media.

Many stars quit social media or turned off comments

Sushant, considered among most promising young actors, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Citing initial evidence, the police had termed it a case of suicide. Thereafter, many Bollywood "insiders," including Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor, either quit social media or turned off comments on their Instagram accounts, as angry fans blamed film industry's nepotism and cliques for Sushant's depression.

Information CBI is currently probing Sushant's death