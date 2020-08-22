A special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrived at his Mumbai house, where late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in June. At least two people have been questioned by the central agency's officials thus far, per reports. The CBI started investigating the high-profile case yesterday, after the Supreme Court ordered it to take over the probe. Here's more.

Details CBI will record recreation of events at the flat

Sushant's cook, as well as his friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani were also taken by CBI officials to the actor's house in Bandra as part of the probe. Reportedly, the photography and scientific division of the CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) will record a recreation of the events from the day of Sushant's death, viz. June 14.

Questioning Sushant's cook questioned for second consecutive day

The cook, one of the key witnesses in the case, was today questioned by CBI officials for the second consecutive day at the office of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Samuel Miranda, another staff member at Sushant's house, was also questioned on Friday, reports said. Other staff members are likely to be interrogated as well.

Other details CBI officials also visited Cooper Hospital in Mumbai

Meanwhile, another team of the CBI reportedly visited the RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, where Sushant's autopsy was conducted. That apart, the CBI has also sought the assistance of forensic experts at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a re-examination of the late actor's autopsy and other medical reports. A special team, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, will reportedly examine these reports.

Quote Will look into possibility of murder, Dr. Gupta said

"We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," Dr. Gupta said, adding that the anti-depressant drugs that were given to the late actor will also be examined at an AIIMS laboratory.

Messages Separately, Bhatt tried calling Rhea Chakraborty on June 14

On a related note, a few more text messages, purportedly exchanged between actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is an accused in Sushant's death case, and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who was earlier questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with the case, have come to surface. The messages suggest Bhatt had tried to call Rhea on the afternoon of June 14, the day Sushant was found dead.

Information Rhea reportedly left Sushant's house on June 8

Previous messages exchanged between Rhea and Mahesh suggested that she left Sushant's house on June 8. She informed Bhatt about it, who advised her to move on. Sushant and Rhea were reportedly in a relationship and living together at his home.

SC SC on Wednesday allowed CBI to take over the case

To recall, the Supreme Court on Wednesday had ruled that CBI would take over investigations into this case and asked Mumbai Police to assist the agency. Earlier, Rhea had filed a petition in the apex court, seeking to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Taking note of the growing political interference, the SC said an impartial probe was "need of the hour."

Case Rhea is accused of fraud and abetment to suicide

Sushant's death case, earlier being probed by Mumbai Police, took a drastic turn after the actor's family filed a police complaint against Rhea, thereby accusing her of financial fraud and abetment to suicide. It has been alleged that Rs. 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's bank accounts. However, she has denied all allegations against her.

SSR Sushant died in June, shocking one and all