To those fans missing Batfleck after Robert Pattinson has grabbed the role, Ben Affleck hears you! The Justice League caped crusader is returning with Affleck reprising his role in The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti. Ezra Miller a.k.a Flash leads the film and Affleck's Batman will provide a strong foundation for Flash's character development. It will hit the theaters in the summer of 2022.

Treatment How different is this from Pattinson's 'Batman'?

Pattinson's Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves, will pave the path for the actor's stint with this iconic role for years and films to come. The franchise and the treatment to scripts will be drastically different for Pattinson. Affleck, on the other hand, reprises his role for one last time to give a fillip to Flash's character and hopefully get a nice closure.

Character Nostalgia overload: Apart from Batfleck, another Batman also appears

Meanwhile, DC Extended Universe is trying out its own take on alternate dimensions and Flash seems to discover this with his logic-defying speed. He encounters different superheroes of DC as he travels those dimensions, one of which has Affleck in it. Muschietti will make countless Batman fans from decades ago nostalgic as Michael Keaton from Tim Burton's Batman franchise will also be seen.

Details Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Garner drove him to alcoholism

After this development, a question looms large: Are there any common links between Pattinson and Affleck? The answer is a 'Yes.' Pattinson's standalone film on Batman was to be directed by Affleck, who was also supposed to act in it. Unfortunately, his divorce from Jennifer Garner pushed him to alcoholism, so much so that Affleck's friend advised him to opt out of the film.

Do you know? Why did Affleck bow out of the Batman project?

"I showed somebody The Batman script," Affleck had told the NYT. "They said, 'I think the script is good. I also think you'll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.'" After Affleck's exit, Reeves took up the project.

