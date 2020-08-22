On Saturday, news in the world of entertainment was mostly about Bollywood stars reveling in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The 10-day festivities commenced today. Separately, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), currently probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, today entered its second day of investigation in Mumbai. Meanwhile, much-awaited flicks Sooryavanshi and 83 might also head to digital platforms. Here are all the updates.

#1 Ganesh Chaturthi: Big B, Priyanka, Kareena extend wishes

Even as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations remained low-key this time due to the pandemic, Bollywood celebrities did not miss the opportunity to wish fans and spread smiles on the auspicious occasion. Stars like Big B, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to social media to extend wishes. "May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us," Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted.

Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us ❤️💯 Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety. ✨ A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan on Aug 21, 2020 at 10:44pm PDT

#2 Dutt, reportedly battling cancer, seeks Ganesha's blessings

Sanjay Dutt, who is reportedly battling lung cancer, sought Ganpati Bappa's blessings and wished good health and happiness for everyone. "The faith in Bappa remains the same (sic)," Dutt (61) captioned a lovely picture with wife Maanayata. Notably, Dutt has taken a break from work for medical treatment. However, he or his family have not shared any details and urged fans to avoid speculating.

The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya🙏🏻 A post shared by duttsanjay on Aug 22, 2020 at 3:06am PDT

#3 Gurucharan 'Roshan' Singh and Neha Mehta quit 'TMKOC'

Meanwhile, television actors Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta have decided to quit popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The duo played the respective roles of Roshan Singh Sodhi and Anjali in the show. While makers have already found Gurucharan's replacement in Balvinder Singh Suri, hunt for Neha's replacement is on, reports said. The SAB TV sitcom has been on air since 2008.

#4 'Sooryavanshi' and '83' may also go the digital way

After a slew of big-ticket movies, the highly-anticipated Sooryavanshi and 83 could also be headed to OTT platforms. The CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, which has produced both the projects, hinted at the possibility via a tweet. Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, is the latest outing in director Rohit Shetty's popular cop universe. Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.

Twitter Post Will explore all options: Reliance CEO

Just to reiterate we are 100% inclined to release Sooryavanshi 83 in theatres. However we do not want to push the release dates any further. If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening , we will explore all options between theatrical, https://t.co/4XhTrn3CGQ — Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) August 22, 2020

#5 Prabhas, Pooja Hegde to resume 'Radhe Shyam' shoot

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are all set to resume shooting for their upcoming movie Radhe Shyam in September. Director Radha Krishna Kumar confirmed the news on Twitter today. Its filming was stalled earlier this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The romantic-drama has been bankrolled by T-Series along with UV Creations. That apart, Prabhas also recently announced a 3D action movie with filmmaker Om Raut.

