22 Aug 2020
Entertainment round-up: Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, and more
Written bySagar Malik
On Saturday, news in the world of entertainment was mostly about Bollywood stars reveling in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The 10-day festivities commenced today.
Separately, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), currently probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, today entered its second day of investigation in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, much-awaited flicks Sooryavanshi and 83 might also head to digital platforms.
Here are all the updates.
#1
Ganesh Chaturthi: Big B, Priyanka, Kareena extend wishes
Even as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations remained low-key this time due to the pandemic, Bollywood celebrities did not miss the opportunity to wish fans and spread smiles on the auspicious occasion.
Stars like Big B, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to social media to extend wishes.
"May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us," Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted.
Check out Bachchan's tweet here
T 3634 - गणपति बप्पा मोरेया pic.twitter.com/WVeik6V9aE— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 21, 2020
Taimur Ali Khan's adorable 'LEGO Ganpati'
#2
Dutt, reportedly battling cancer, seeks Ganesha's blessings
-
Sanjay Dutt, who is reportedly battling lung cancer, sought Ganpati Bappa's blessings and wished good health and happiness for everyone.
"The faith in Bappa remains the same (sic)," Dutt (61) captioned a lovely picture with wife Maanayata.
Notably, Dutt has taken a break from work for medical treatment.
However, he or his family have not shared any details and urged fans to avoid speculating.
'Ganpati Bappa Morya'
#3
Gurucharan 'Roshan' Singh and Neha Mehta quit 'TMKOC'
-
Meanwhile, television actors Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta have decided to quit popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The duo played the respective roles of Roshan Singh Sodhi and Anjali in the show.
While makers have already found Gurucharan's replacement in Balvinder Singh Suri, hunt for Neha's replacement is on, reports said.
The SAB TV sitcom has been on air since 2008.
#4
'Sooryavanshi' and '83' may also go the digital way
-
After a slew of big-ticket movies, the highly-anticipated Sooryavanshi and 83 could also be headed to OTT platforms.
The CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, which has produced both the projects, hinted at the possibility via a tweet.
Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, is the latest outing in director Rohit Shetty's popular cop universe.
Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.
Twitter Post
Will explore all options: Reliance CEO
-
Just to reiterate we are 100% inclined to release Sooryavanshi 83 in theatres. However we do not want to push the release dates any further. If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening , we will explore all options between theatrical, https://t.co/4XhTrn3CGQ— Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) August 22, 2020
#5
Prabhas, Pooja Hegde to resume 'Radhe Shyam' shoot
-
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are all set to resume shooting for their upcoming movie Radhe Shyam in September. Director Radha Krishna Kumar confirmed the news on Twitter today.
Its filming was stalled earlier this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The romantic-drama has been bankrolled by T-Series along with UV Creations.
That apart, Prabhas also recently announced a 3D action movie with filmmaker Om Raut.
More news
CBI's second day of probe in Sushant Rajput case, more
-
In another news, a CBI team today arrived at his Mumbai house, where actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in June. CBI officials have questioned two persons in connection with the case. They also sought assistance of forensic experts at AIIMS to re-examine the actor's autopsy report.
Separately, actor Sooraj Pancholi has quit Instagram amid allegations of being linked with Sushant's and Disha Salian's deaths.