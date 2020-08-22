There are rumors that the upcoming Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman movie will feature the leading enemies of Dark Knight such as the Riddler, Catwoman, Penguin, Two-Face, and Mad Hatter. If this is true, the movie is most probably adapted from 'The Long Halloween' storyline. Along with this arc, let us see the other storylines that should be adapted in future movies.

Murder Mystery The Long Halloween: The rumored plot of Matt Reeves' Batman

There is no Batman movie that is a mystery story because they all turn to action. However, The Long Halloween series in comics is a pure mystery story. The plot revolves around Batman, working with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Lieutenant James Gordon to find a mysterious killer who murders his prey on holidays. This also covers how Dent becomes the Two-Face.

Assassins Court of Owls: A secret society of assassins

The Court of Owls is a secret society that rules over Gotham from the shadows. The members are highly trained undead assassins known as Talons, who wear owl face masks to disguise their true identities. When they try to break Batman, things get extremely personal and Bruce Wayne's connection to this bizarre group is revealed. As a film, this would undoubtedly work perfectly.

Nightwing The Black mirror: Dick Grayson as the Dark Knight

If the movies decide to cover Caped Crusaders who were not Bruce Wayne, this is a perfect story. After Wayne's apparent death, Dick Grayson assumed his mentor's identity, even keeping it for a brief period after Bruce returned. The Black Mirror focuses on Grayson's time as Batman before becoming Nightwing. The story also reveals James Gordon Jr. as a psychopathic serial killer.

Epic Hush: Brings back a childhood friend in Batman's life