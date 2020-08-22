Finally, some good news for Britney Spears's fans. The court has extended her conservatorship, which was to expire on August 22, till February 1, 2021 after the pop star objected to having her father Jamie Spears continue as her conservator. The court has now asked the lawyer of the singer to file a petition for removing her father from that position by September 18.

Definition First, what is the concept of conservatorship?

Conservatorship is a form of guardianship under US law. This involves a court whose judge authorizes one person to look after another person, even an adult, who is unable to take personal and professional decisions on their own. The guardian is allowed to take control of financial expenses and public decisions on behalf of the conservatee, Britney in this case.

Context Why does Britney need a conservatorship?

Since 2007, the Toxic singer has been struggling with mental issues. A nasty custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who hadn't allowed her to see her children Jayden and Sean, resulted in the highly-publicized breakdown. During that time, she went to a rehabilitation center, shaved her head, attacked the paparazzi with an umbrella, fled a car accident scene and was hospitalized on psychiatric grounds.

Details 'My life was controlled by too many people'

Talking about the same, Britney, had said, "My life was controlled by too many people and that doesn't really let you be yourself. I was lost and didn't know what to do with myself. There are moments where I look back and think: 'what the hell was I thinking?'." Owing to this crisis, she was put under involuntary conservatorship under Jamie since 2008.

Movement Fans soon noticed Britney's behavioral changes, started #FreeBritney movement

Meanwhile, fans started noticing irregularities in Britney's behavior, speech and message in her Instagram posts. The fears of these worried admirers were heightened after photographer Andrew Gallery claimed to have a confidential letter written by Britney, in which the troubled singer said her father wants to control her life and assets. This triggered the impactful #FreeBritney and #SaveBritney hashtags on social media.

Allegations Jamie calls allegations against him "conspiracy theories"

In the court filing, Britney's attorney Samuel D. Ingham III stated that her conservatorship needs to be "changed substantially" to reflect the changes in her current life and wishes. Jamie called allegations against him "conspiracy theories." However, he had admitted of having a strenuous relationship with Britney. Meanwhile, the Womanizer hitmaker's mother Lynn supported the social media movement and believes the allegations against Jamie.

Decision Britney 'prefers' Jodi Montgomery as her conservator