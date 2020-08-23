Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced standard operating procedure (SOP) for resuming film and television production. The SOPs were finalized after consulting the health and home ministries, Javadekar said. Under the rules, actors facing the camera will be exempt from wearing masks, however, the crew will have to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Guidelines Face masks mandatory, actors facing camera exempted

Under the guidelines, face masks are mandatory at all public and workplaces. Actors facing the camera are exempted. The guidelines mentioned that frequent hand-washing should be practiced, hand sanitizers should be provided at the entry and in workplaces, and spitting is strictly prohibited. Thermal screening should be conducted at entry points and only asymptomatic persons should be allowed on premises.

Guidelines Minimum cast/crew permitted; vistors barred from sets

The guidelines allow for a minimum cast and crew during shoots. Visitors/guests are barred from sets. During outdoor shoots, the crew should coordinate with local authorities to manage spectators. Resting/stay-over facilities should also follow physical distancing. There shall be designated entry and exit points for shoot locations. Call and pack-up timings should be staggered for different production units at studios with multiple sets.

Physical distancing Six-feet physical distancing to be followed

Physical distancing of six feet should be followed "as far as feasible." Six-feet physical distancing should also be followed at shoot locations, recording studios, editing rooms, etc. There should be crowd management in parking lots and outside premises ensuring physical distancing. Specific markings should be placed for queue management. Seating arrangements should comply with physical distancing norms.

Health Precautions Frequent sanitization of workplace, vanity vans, make-up rooms

The workplace and common facilities should be frequently sanitized. Sets, make-up rooms, vanity vans, washrooms, etc. should be regularly sanitized. The premises should be disinfected if any person is found positive. The guidelines advise self-monitoring of symptoms and reporting of the illness at the earliest. Suspected cases of COVID-19 should be temporarily isolated. There shall be adequate provisions for masks, gloves, PPE, etc.

Other guidelines Avoid sharing costumes, mics, make-up items, etc.