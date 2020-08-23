YouTube is up in flames over Dynamite, the latest track by popular Korean boy band BTS. The song, which premiered on Friday, garnered a stunning 130 million views and counting, with over 98 million within 24 hours—creating a record. It became the No. 1 trending video and the most-viewed YouTube Premiere with 3 million+ live concurrent viewers. Interestingly, this is BTS's first English single.

Context The song was made to have fun and inspire hope

Bangtan Boys, or BTS, delivered the right dose of entertainment with Dynamite after teasing fans worldwide with many snippets of this video. The purpose behind this video was to spread hope during these difficult times, the band members said in an interview with Grammy.com. "We found freedom and happiness in singing and dancing. This song goes to the ones who need encouragement," they said.

Analysis The MJ factor: Reason why the video is so special

Like every BTS dance number, Dynamite packs in the needed visual grandeur with a lot of VFX. The boys are seen shopping, going out, having snacks, and chilling with each other as all of them break into their carefully choreographed steps. Another reason why the video got wildly popular so soon is their dance paying tribute to Michael Jackson. Watch them try the moonwalk!

Choreography BTS member improvises MJ's steps, his fans go wild

Highlighting their admiration for MJ, Jimin, a member of the septet band, told reporters that he had improvised those MJ steps on the set as they were not part of the choreography. Jackson fans across the world congratulated BTS for remembering the "King of Pop" through this video. An MJ fan even tweeted, "I honestly think Michael would have just loved it."

Achievement BTS has won hearts globally, not just with their songs