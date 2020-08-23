The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials today recorded the statements of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, and a staff member, reportedly his cook Neeraj Singh, as part of its investigations in Mumbai. Both are considered to be key witnesses in the case. The CBI started investigating the high-profile case on Friday, after a Supreme Court order. Here's more.

Questioning Neeraj Singh questioned for third consecutive day

This development has come a day after both Siddharth and Neeraj were taken by CBI officials to Sushant's Bandra home for a reconstruction of events from the day of his death, viz. June 14. In fact, Neeraj has been summoned by CBI for questioning for the third consecutive day at the office of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Details Yesterday, CBI visited Sushant's home with Siddharth, Neeraj

Yesterday, a team of CBI officials and forensic experts took pictures and videos of the terrace of the building and the room where Sushant died by apparent suicide. Citing sources, reports said CBI was assessing whether suicide was possible at the spot. Notably, Siddharth is believed to be the first person to have seen Sushant's body after his death.

Probe Locksmith likely to be questioned by the CBI

As part of the probe, the CBI officials also met doctors at the Cooper Hospital who conducted Sushant's autopsy and Mumbai cops who earlier investigated this case. They have also sought assistance from forensic experts at AIIMS to re-examine the autopsy and other medical reports of the late actor. They are likely to soon question the locksmith who unlocked Sushant's room on June 14.

SC On Wednesday, SC allowed CBI to carry on investigation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had ruled that CBI would take over investigations into this case and asked Mumbai Police to assist the agency. Earlier, accused Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in the top court, seeking to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Taking note of growing political interference, SC said that an impartial probe by the CBI was "need of the hour."

Case Rhea is accused of fraud, abetment to suicide

Sushant's death case, earlier being probed by Mumbai Police, took a major turn after the actor's family filed a police complaint against Rhea, an actor and Sushant's alleged girlfriend. She has been accused of financial fraud and abetment to Sushant's suicide. It has also been alleged that around Rs. 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant's bank accounts. However, she has denied the allegations.

SSR Sushant was found dead at his home on June 14