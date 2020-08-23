Nick Cannon is making amends, and it seems like ViacomCBS is noticing. The president of entertainment and youth brands at ViacomCBS, Chris McCarthy, recently dropped major hints of reconciliation between the company and the star podcaster. This development comes more than a month after the latter got fired for his anti-Semitic comments during an interview with Richard Griffin. Here's more.

Context It all started with 'Cannon's Class' released in June

It all started with somebody sharing one of Cannon's YouTube video of Cannon's Class, released on June 30. In that video, Cannon was interviewing Griffin, a rapper, who was banned from the rap group Public Enemy for his anti-Semitic comments in 1989. Cannon invited discussions about how the Jews have been exerting influence over the music industry, adding allegations of cornering people of color.

Blames Cannon covered Rothschild family, Illuminati, Zionists, blacks, and more

Cannon dug deep into the economic influence of the Rothschild family, a Jewish lineage that started centralized banking facilities and tried to link their influences with Illuminati and Zionists. He called the black community "the true Hebrews." This triggered public outrage and forced ViacomCBS to sack Cannon from his own show. After removal, he defended himself saying he won't be "silenced by any organization."

Dispute And, then the Cannon-ViacomCBS fight started

A social media feud took place thereafter with Cannon demanding reasons why his comments were deemed negative. ViacomCBS announced the termination of their contract with Cannon in response to that post. This prompted him to claim full ownership of Wild 'N Out. His video has since been taken down. Soon after his defensive stance, Cannon apologized to the Jewish community for hurting their sentiments.

Damage control ViacomCBS executive McCarthy hopes Cannon will be back with them