The latest and fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is just around the corner. Hence, speculations around who might be part of the controversial reality show this time are rather natural. In fact, the latest buzz suggests that two popular television actors, viz. Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia have not only been approached but confirmed to enter Bigg Boss house this year. Here's more on this.

Details Jasmin has accepted the offer, reports say

Confirming the development, a source told The Times of India, "Besides her acting chops, Jasmin has also entertained the audience with her cheerful and lively personality on Khatron Ke Khiladi." "We were keen to have her on board and (are) glad that she showed an interest in the offer. She is the first big-ticket celeb on board with us," they added.

Information Interestingly, she had entered 'BB 13' house as a guest

For the unversed, Jasmin has featured in shows such as Tashan-E-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. The actor currently stars in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. Interestingly, she had also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a guest.

Participation Pavitra Punia's participation is also likely

Talking about Pavitra's participation, the source added, "We have also signed Pavitra for this season. However, certain formalities are yet to be done." Pavitra is currently seen in popular fantasy television series Baal Veer. The source also informed that all contestants will have to undergo multiple rounds of COVID-19 tests before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Do you know? Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena also reportedly approached

Other celebrities who have reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss 14 include Naagin actor Nia Sharma, Madhubala actor Vivian Dsena, as well as actor/model Akanksha Puri. However, their participation is not confirmed yet.

Information So, what's new this time around?

According to reports, the makers are planning to introduce a social distancing-related new feature in the show. Further, the Bigg Boss house might have a jungle theme this year. Meanwhile, this season will have 16 contestants, out of which 13 would be celebrities and three would be commoners. Bigg Boss 14 will reportedly start shooting in September.

Information Last year, Sidharth Shukla won 'Bigg Boss'