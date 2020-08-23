Elizabeth Debicki is donning the avatar of late Princess Diana for seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown. Netflix recently revealed this with its tweet that also had Debicki's statement expressing gratitude for being given this prestigious role. She said, "It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one." Here's more.

Twitter Post Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana on 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

Season 4 Who plays Diana before Debicki?

Before Debicki, Emma Corrin portrays the late Princess of Wales in Season 4. Images from shoots indicate she might play that part of Diana when she was touring Australia with Prince Charles. Before selecting Corrin, a newcomer known for Pennyworth, the ad for the role demanded a "mesmerizing new young star... to play charming comedy, flirt, and social exhibitionist on the world stage."

Expectation Debicki's Diana will cover the 1990s

The seasons 5 and 6 of this gripping British drama will cover the 1990s and early 2000s. This means that viewers can expect a reprise of most of the eventful and controversial events of Lady Diana's life within that time frame. Like her turbulent relationship with Charles and her unfortunate death in a car crash might be featured in the final two seasons.

Portrayal Diana's story in 'The Crown' might 'ruffle a few feathers'

So going by that, Debicki shoulders a lot of expectations as she may have to portray the troubled times between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, years into their marriage, and the birth of Prince William and Prince Harry. The post-divorce phase too might be featured. Showrunner Peter Morgan's depiction of Diana's controversial life may "ruffle a few feathers," a series spokesperson told The Sun.

