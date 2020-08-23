The upcoming crime-thriller series Mirzapur 2 is one of the most hotly-anticipated digital releases for this year, and streaming giant Amazon Prime Video isn't leaving any chance to up the excitement quotient. The streamer has said it will unveil the forthcoming season's release date tomorrow at 12 pm. If you think you won't be able to sleep well tonight, know that you're not alone.

'Date announcement ka muhurat aa gaya hai'

Amazon's streaming wing Prime Video revealed these details through a couple of Instagram posts put earlier today. Uploading a fresh poster, it said, "Date announcement ka muhurat aagaya hai, kal dawat pe aa ja na." In another quirky clip, the streamer offered a mash-up of sequences from another recent hit, Paatal Lok, to suggest that the announcement would soon be made.

Information The show will be out this September, reports say

It was recently reported that the Season 2 of Mirzapur, one of Prime Video's biggest hits, will be out next month. The series was earlier scheduled to be released in April this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that plan.

Show What is 'Mirzapur' all about?

Mirzapur follows the story of the mafia dons and gang rivalries prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, a place where guns and drugs are the norm. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi, among others. The 9-episode debut season aired in 2018. It received mostly positive reviews and became quite popular among the audience.

Quote We can feel the eyes on us, Ali Fazal said

Talking about the project, Ali Fazal had recently said they could feel the pressure to deliver. "We were always the underdogs and there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed...Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us, and I hope the audience is a little generous," he said.

