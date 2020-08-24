Sunil Shukla, a friend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, has made a sensational claim, saying that the conspiracy to murder the 34-year-old actor was done by Rhea Chakraborty, along with her father Indrajit Chakraborty and "sugar daddy" Mahesh Bhatt. Rhea and Sushant were reportedly in a relationship and living together. Sushant was found dead at his home on June 14. Here are more details.

Details She used to give certain medicines to Sushant: Shukla

In a television news debate, Shukla said that Rhea (28), who is also an actor, planned to murder Sushant with her father Indrajit and alleged "sugar daddy," filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (71). He added that Rhea delivered certain medicines to Sushant, and someone must have continued doing so after she left his home on June 8, post a plausible break-up between the two.

Case Rhea is accused of fraud and abetment to suicide

Sushant's death case, earlier being probed by Mumbai cops based on an accidental death report, changed course after Sushant's family filed a police complaint in Patna against Rhea. The 28-year-old has been accused of financial fraud and abetting the apparent suicide of Sushant. It has also been alleged that Rs. 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's bank accounts. However, she has maintained innocence.

Information Rhea and family were also questioned by ED

Rhea and her brother, Showik, and father, Indrajit, have also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a couple of times. ED, which probes financial crimes, has filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death.

Chat Rhea and Bhatt's text exchanges also doing the rounds

Meanwhile, purported text messages, exchanged between Rhea and Bhatt have also been doing the rounds in the media. According to the conversation, Rhea left Sushant's house on June 8. She informed Bhatt about it, who advised her to move on. Bhatt had also apparently tried to reach Rhea on June 14, the day Sushant died. However, Rhea reportedly did not revert.

CBI Have not received summons from CBI, Rhea said

Additionally, reports have suggested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is currently probing the case, had summoned Rhea for questioning today. However, her lawyer said they have not received summons yet, adding that they will appear before the agency as and when called. CBI has thus far questioned Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh as part of its investigation.

SSR Sushant was found dead at his home on June 14