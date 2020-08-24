On Monday, news in the world of entertainment was about a fresh teaser release, an update on the latest edition of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC, and some more developments in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Television actor Sachin Tyagi has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has finally unveiled the release date for Mirzapur 2. Here are more updates.

#1 Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday-starrer 'Khaali Peeli' teaser out

The first teaser for Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic action movie Khaali Peeli was dropped today. In the clip, the duo can be seen running away with some cash and jewelry in a taxi, popularly known as Kaali Peeli (black-and-yellow) in Mumbai. The movie has been co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

Quote 'An edgy and mad roller coaster ride'

"It has been a pleasure working with Ishaan and Ananya—two powerhouses who have given fantastic performances! Khaali Peeli is a young, edgy, mad roller-coaster ride that I hope the audiences will enjoy," director Maqbool Khan said. However, a release date has not been confirmed yet.

Instagram Post Coming soon, promises Khatter

#2 Big B, recovered from COVID-19, back on 'KBC' sets

Screen icon Amitabh Bachchan (77), who recently recovered from COVID-19, has returned to the sets of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Filming for the 12th season of the game show is currently underway. Safety protocols are being strictly followed on the sets, the megastar said in his latest blog entry. "It's a sea of limited blue on set," he wrote.

#3 SPB hasn't tested negative, but is stable: Son SP Charan

Meanwhile, filmmaker and actor SP Charan on Monday refuted reports that his father, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested negative for coronavirus. He said the 74-year-old singer-actor is stable, but he continues to remain on life support. SPB was admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this month. He was later shifted to the ICU after his health deteriorated.

#4 Actor Sachin Tyagi, crew members test positive for COVID-19

Television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi and a few other cast and crew members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports. Filming for the show has since been stalled. "Sachin Tyagi was running fever and hence he got himself tested. His results came day before, after which a few other crew members got themselves tested," a source told SpotboyE.

More news Veteran filmmaker AB Raj passes away, and more

In other news, veteran film director and producer AB Raj (aka Antony Basker Raj) has passed away. He was 95. Over the course of four decades, AB Raj made more than 50 films across languages like Malayalam, Tamil, and Sinhalese. Separately, the highly-anticipated second season of Mirzapur, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Rasika Dugal, will be out on October 23.

Twitter Post 'Ab aayega maza,' tweets Ali Fazal