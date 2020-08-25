When it comes to iconic costumes, Marvel has done a pretty good job of creating great super suits. While some costumes are designed for covert operations, others are to provide extraordinary power and support to the wearer. Since there are many legendary costumes to choose from, we will not cover the villains. Here are the best costumes in the Marvel Comic Universe.

Strange Suit Dr. Strange: Cloak of Levitation and the Eye of Agamotto

One of the most iconic costumes, Doctor Strange's suit constitutes of two main artifacts. First, we have the Cloak of Levitation which allows the wearer to levitate. Some recent comic book runs have used it as a magic carpet as well. Strange's primary artifact is known as the Eye of Agamotto, which can impart powers of light, truth, and planar travel.

Shrink Suit Ant-Man: Enables the wearer to manipulate size and insects

Originally created by Dr. Hank Pym, this suit allows the user to shrink to the size of an ant, which is approximately one-half inch in height, or grow to gigantic height. The suit utilizes subatomic particles known as the Pym Particles. Ant Man's costume also has a cybernetic helmet that grants the user the ability to communicate with insects, specifically ants.

Beautiful Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel suit is absolutely beautiful

Carol Danvers' costume is the most cohesive and well thought out of all. The suit itself might not have power, but it can effectively control Carol's power surges. However, what makes it one of the best is its design. The blue, yellow, and red details alongside a golden star on the chest, and the red mask, they together communicate absolute power.

Super Suit Iron Man: Let's talk about his Bleeding Edge armor

From the Mark I to Silver Centurion, Tony Stark has the most powerful suits in the universe. But in terms of design, Bleeding Edge armor is superior. This armor lives inside of Stark and can be called upon on a whim. Everything from the blue lights to the eyes and the raw technological power sells the look and perfects the regular Iron Man design.

Panther Panther habit: Worn by Wakandan rulers from centuries

The ruler of Wakanda is crowned with a ceremonial regalia in the form of a Vibranium laced panther habit. This cloaking tech-enabled uniform has the ability to absorb vibrations, and negate powerful kinetic based attacks such as bullet shots, penetrating blades, and crushing blows. The lenses in the mask enhance the Panther's natural night vision. With more innovations, it has gathered more powers.

GOAT Spider-Man: Every variation is fantastic!