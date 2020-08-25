Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 12:08 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), tasked with probing the high-profile death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, might conduct a psychological autopsy of the late actor, reports have suggested.
CBI, the country's top probe agency, started investigating this case last week, after a Supreme Court order in this regard. Questioning by the CBI is also underway
Here are more details.
As part of the procedure, the central agency will carry out a detailed study of the late actor's lifestyle, including posts on social media, and textual and other conversations with his family, friends and others.
His behavioral patterns, mood swings, and personal idiosyncrasies will also be looked into.
The detailed exercise shall be conducted by the CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).
As per reports, this would only be the third time that such a complex method of investigation is used. The other two instances were in the Sunanda Pushkar death case and the infamous Burari mass suicide case that happened in Delhi two years ago.
Meanwhile, as part of the investigation, the CBI officials are today questioning Sushant's accountant Rajat Mewati, his house manager Samuel Miranda, Chartered Accountant Sandip Shridhar, friend Siddharth Pithani as well as cook Neeraj Singh.
The questioning shall take place at the DRDO guesthouse, where the CBI team has been staying since it arrived in Mumbai a few days ago.
Further, CBI has also sought assistance from a team of forensic experts at AIIMS for a re-examination of the late actor's autopsy report, originally prepared by doctors at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.
The agency's officials also visited the Cooper Hospital as part of the probe.
Additionally, they visited the Waterstones Resort in suburban Andheri, where Sushant is believed to have spent two months.
Separately, a friend of Sushant has told media that accused Rhea Chakraborty, actor and Sushant's girlfriend, had put thoughts of "supernatural powers" in the late actor's mind. They added that she also controlled Sushant's finances and his career.
The death case of Sushant, earlier being probed by Mumbai cops based on an accidental death report, changed course after his father filed a police complaint in Patna against Rhea.
She has been accused of fraud and abetting the apparent suicide of Sushant.
It has also been alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from Sushant's bank accounts.
However, she has maintained innocence.
Sushant, who had transitioned from being a television actor to a lead in Bollywood films, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.
The Mumbai Police said it was suicide. Medications meant for clinical depression were also found from his apartment.
Cops later said the actor was also undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.