Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has gotten a visa for the United States and will soon fly down to New York to seek medical treatment, according to reports. The 61-year-old actor has reportedly been diagnosed with lung cancer. He has been seeking preliminary treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he was recently spotted visiting a few times. Here are more details on this.

Details A five-year visa has been granted on medical grounds

Citing sources, Mid-Day has reported that Dutt had applied for the visa soon after he learned about his diagnosis earlier this month. While initially, there were some issues in getting the clearance due to Dutt's earlier conviction in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, the visa was eventually granted. The five-year visa has been secured on medical grounds, the report added.

Details Dutt to undergo treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Center

Dutt will reportedly undergo treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, which is one of the most reputed and oldest private cancer centers around the world. Dutt's sister Priya and wife Maanayata (42) are also expected to fly down to the US with him. Notably, Dutt's eldest daughter Trishala also resides there.

Information Dutt's mother, Nargis was also admitted to same hospital

In fact, Dutt's mother, late legendary actor Nargis had also undergone treatment for pancreatic cancer at the same hospital during the early 1980s. In the recent past, actors like late Rishi Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre sought treatment from there.

Break Dutt recently announced a break from work

Earlier this month, Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, after suffering from discomfort in chest and breathing issues. He was discharged two days later. Upon his return from the hospital, the actor announced that he had decided to take a break from work to seek medical treatment. Dutt and his family have requested fans and media to refrain from speculating.

Quote 'Sanju has always been a fighter. We'll emerge as winners'

"Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners," Maanayata said in a statement.

