Fans of Bigg Boss might have to wait a tad longer for their favorite reality show. Even as the latest and 14th edition of the controversial reality show was earlier all set to hit the small screen in September, latest reports suggest otherwise. Rumor has it that the Salman Khan-hosted show has been postponed by a month. Here's more on this.

Details Heavy rains in Mumbai might be the culprit

Citing sources, Pinkvilla reported that repair work on the sets of Bigg Boss has been largely affected due to heavy rains in Mumbai last week. Hence, in order to ensure safety of contestants and crew, filming has been postponed for a month. The delay is also due to the fact that contestants shall remain in quarantine for a few days before entering BB house.

Details 'BB 14' now expected to start from October 4

"The channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set was affected due to heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past week...The set is not yet ready for the contestants," Pinkvilla quoted sources as saying. The show, earlier scheduled to start from September 5, is now expected to go live from October 4.

Contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Nia Sharma could participate

As far as Bigg Boss 14's contestants are concerned, buzz suggests that celebrities such as Jasmin Bhasin and Baal Veer actor Pavitra Punia have been approached by the makers. Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, Naagin actor Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena are also in talks with the makers, according to reports. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Information 16 contestants: 13 celebrities and 3 commoners

Unlike last year's format where there were only celebrity participants, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will have 16 contestants, out of which 13 would be celebrities and three would be commoners. Interestingly, it would also mark Salman Khan's eleventh stint with the reality show. In fact, the Bollywood superstar has filmed the recent Bigg Boss promo videos from his Panvel farmhouse.

Information A brief about 'Bigg Boss 13'