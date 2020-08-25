Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 07:33 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Ever since the tragic death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, countless conspiracy theories and rumors have been circulating on social media.
According to one such theory, a so-called "mystery girl" was spotted outside the late actor's building on the day of his death, viz. June 14.
Now, model/actor Shibani Dandekar, who some believe was that unknown woman, has broken her silence over it.
Responding to a since-deleted tweet, Shibani said that the woman was neither her nor designer Simone Khambatta, as opposed to some allegations.
She claimed that the two women in the widely-circulated pictures were Sushant's PR representative Radhika Nihalani and her assistant.
"Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn't give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate," the model/actor recently tweeted.
This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate https://t.co/AyVeelxuel— shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) August 23, 2020
Meanwhile, designer Simone Khambatta has also lashed out at an Instagram user, accusing him of deliberately running a "malicious campaign" against her.
She said the recent rumor-mongering has led to people sending her "nasty, filthy and extremely unlawful" messages.
She also alleged that she received rape and death threats on social media, adding, "It has caused my family deep mental torture and harassment."
"Your lack of facts and your fake news videos may get you a million views and shares. I'm sure that boosts your ego and helps your channel grow," but it led to harassment and threats for her, she said. She has demanded a public apology.
I have absolute faith in both God and our judiciary. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH !!! . . . @ianuragbisht
A post shared by simone.khambatta on
Notably, accused Rhea Chakraborty was seen with Shibani at the latter's boyfriend, Farhan Akhtar's house on June 28. The meeting may have contributed to fueling these theories.
Earlier, actor Sooraj Pancholi was also accused by some media reports as being involved in the deaths of Sushant and his former manager Disha Salian.
However, he has denied the accusations and filed a police complaint.
Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Mumbai cops have said the actor was suffering from clinical depression and bipolar disorder.
Sushant's family has accused his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty of financial fraud and abetting his apparent suicide. Investigations are underway.
His death also triggered debates around mental health and the nepotistic culture of Bollywood.
