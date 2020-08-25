DC fans could not have asked for a better gift. Warner Bros and DC have released four trailers of their upcoming releases in feature films and games, leaving any superhero flick lover truly spoilt for choice. The titles include Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Batman. The next lot of release will be on September 12.

Synopsis Let's start with 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot aka Diana Prince hasn't aged a day. She swings over lightning with her lasso of truth and is living her life. On the other hand, Kristen Wiig aka Cheetah seems to lose the fight with life at every step. There arises the struggle between the haves and have nots, and this time, we get to see the full transformation of Cheetah!

Thrill Next up: 'Batman' by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson

This Batman is anything but sorted. He is a few years into the business of delivering justice at night and can't control his rage as he keeps punching a criminal even after he is out. With a reddish tinge in his outfit, he is all for vengeance and works with Jim Gordon to trace the evil doings of Riddler and The Penguin.

'Hallelujah' Zack Snyder's 'Justice League': Feeds nostalgia well

DC knows to feed nostalgia well and Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer proves that. With the hopeful background track of Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, we see unseen footage that director Snyder wanted the film to have before it went to Joss Whedon. The teaser has an excellent balance of hurdles and hope, with Ben Affleck's Batman leading the team against Darkseid.

Details 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League': A game teaser

Zooming out of an ominous skeletal construction overseeing strife-torn Metropolis, we hear someone ordering Harley Quinn to take a position in this game. On rooftop are Deadshot, Sharkman, Boomerang and Quinn laughing at their involvement in this mission. They kill soldiers since they are the villains but Superman saves them from a chopper crash, only to fry the surviving pilot with his eyes. Oops!

