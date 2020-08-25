Today, news in the world of entertainment was about an exciting movie announcement, a fresh trailer release, and some more developments in the ongoing investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in an upcoming comedy movie. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, who is reportedly battling cancer, is set to fly down to US for treatment. Here are more updates.

#1 Emraan Hashmi to headline comedy film 'Sab First Class'

Emraan Hashmi is all set to star in an upcoming comedy movie, Sab First Class. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and presented by Nishant Pitti, the movie will be out sometime next year. "The film is a hilarious yet sensitive story about the common man and how he can go to any length to fulfil his needs," Hashmi said about the project.

#2 Netflix drops 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India' trailer

Meanwhile, Netflix India has dropped the trailer for upcoming documentary-series, Bad Boy Billionaires: India. The show puts into spotlight four of the most infamous Indian business tycoons, viz. Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju, and narrates how they managed to pull off the nastiest financial crimes known to this country. The documentary will start streaming on Netflix from September 2.

#3 Sushant Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered the good old days she had spent with him. Posting a few pictures and videos, Shweta wrote on Instagram, "In some realm, we will always be together. #GudiaGulshan (sic)." Sushant, a beloved young star, died by alleged suicide in June. Investigations in the matter are currently underway.

