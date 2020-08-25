Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 10:23 pm

Written bySagar Malik
Today, news in the world of entertainment was about an exciting movie announcement, a fresh trailer release, and some more developments in the ongoing investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in an upcoming comedy movie.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, who is reportedly battling cancer, is set to fly down to US for treatment.
Here are more updates.
Emraan Hashmi is all set to star in an upcoming comedy movie, Sab First Class.
Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and presented by Nishant Pitti, the movie will be out sometime next year.
"The film is a hilarious yet sensitive story about the common man and how he can go to any length to fulfil his needs," Hashmi said about the project.
Super excited about #SabFirstClass directed by @BalwinderJanjua and presented by @nishantpitti of https://t.co/jUsloys7Lo pic.twitter.com/FHCUFre6KA— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 25, 2020
Meanwhile, Netflix India has dropped the trailer for upcoming documentary-series, Bad Boy Billionaires: India.
The show puts into spotlight four of the most infamous Indian business tycoons, viz. Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju, and narrates how they managed to pull off the nastiest financial crimes known to this country.
The documentary will start streaming on Netflix from September 2.
Every move decoded, every paisa tracked down.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 25, 2020
Bad Boy Billionaires coming to Netflix on 2nd September.@Minnow_Films pic.twitter.com/PEZtTfgwxH
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered the good old days she had spent with him.
Posting a few pictures and videos, Shweta wrote on Instagram, "In some realm, we will always be together. #GudiaGulshan (sic)."
Sushant, a beloved young star, died by alleged suicide in June. Investigations in the matter are currently underway.
In some realm, we will always be together...❤️ #GudiaGulshan. I will try and find video from my Sangeet and upload it. 🙏
A post shared by shwetasinghkirti on
In other news, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as part of its investigation, might conduct a psychological autopsy of late Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency's officials today questioned Sushant's accountant Rajat Mewati, staff member Samuel Miranda, friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh.
Separately, Sanjay Dutt (61) will soon fly down to New York, US to seek treatment for lung cancer.
