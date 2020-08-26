One sprawling beach house in Malibu, California just lost its owner who played the world-famous role of the sarcastic Chandler on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Veteran actor Matthew Perry has put up his serene and effortlessly luxurious house on sale for a price of $14.95 million. The four-time Emmy nominee had bought that property for $12 million through an off-market deal in 2011. Here's more.

Exterior A walk-through of the place: Grand inside, simple outside

Reports suggest that the property doesn't look that grand from outside. However, after passing through the secure door, one gets to appreciate the beauty of this 5,500 square-foot property that is built on dry sand. The property has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The allure of the entire estate is its understated elegance and brilliance in architecture that blends the décor across the rooms.

Interior And, a sneak-peek inside

The seamless blend is particularly prominent at the free-standing fireplace that serves as the link between the interior and exterior of the property. There is abundant space for lounging and a spacious set-up for relaxed television viewing. One of the several symbols of luxury is a designer matte ping-pong table, which symbolizes Perry's penchant for sports. Further, the ocean-facing master suite is stunningly beautiful.

It covers the entire coastline and the perfect view of the deep blue ocean, as it runs across the width of the house. Downstairs, one can meditate by looking at the horizon through the private balcony. Among other luxurious facilities, the one that strikes closest is the cozy, cushioned professional screening room. Before Perry, Malibu-based polymath entrepreneur Scott Gillen owned the expensive estate.

