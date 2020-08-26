Disney+ has revealed the rental prices of its mammoth of an action fantasy film Mulan for international markets. Earlier, it was mentioned that the film will be available on Disney+ from September 4; it had then pegged a rental price of $29.99 for its international audiences. Looks like this stands to change slightly as Disney has revised its business strategy. Here are more details.

Structure "Price point $29.99 in US, will vary slightly elsewhere"

On August 4, Disney CEO Bob Chapek declared that "price point will be $29.99 in the US and will vary slightly in other countries." This has resulted in £19.99 for UK, NZ$39.99 in New Zealand, AUS$34.99 in Australia and €21.99 in most of the European countries. Effectively, the range hovers around $26 for all except the US, where the price remains $29.99.

Feasibility Why is Ireland finding the price tough to digest

Ireland is however finding the price too tough to digest. Disney has revealed that Irish viewers would have to shell out €21.99 ($25.97) over and above their monthly subscription. However, price comparison with theaters in the country reveal that a couple with two kids can watch the 2D version of this film by paying €24.75, while Disney+ charges €28.98 for watching it at home.

Decision In India, the strategy needs to be absolutely different

When it comes to India, Disney+ still has to make an announcement about the film because it needs to revise its current price. Consider this: $26 translates to Rs. 1,940, which is huge, especially when you bring in Disney+ Hotstar's subscription in the equation. The annual subscription, that too in the premium tier, costs Rs. 1,499 or $20. So definitely not a smart deal!

Pricing A question looms large: Is the price reasonable?