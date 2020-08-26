Last updated on Aug 26, 2020, 07:27 pm
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Disney+ has revealed the rental prices of its mammoth of an action fantasy film Mulan for international markets.
Earlier, it was mentioned that the film will be available on Disney+ from September 4; it had then pegged a rental price of $29.99 for its international audiences.
Looks like this stands to change slightly as Disney has revised its business strategy.
Here are more details.
On August 4, Disney CEO Bob Chapek declared that "price point will be $29.99 in the US and will vary slightly in other countries."
This has resulted in £19.99 for UK, NZ$39.99 in New Zealand, AUS$34.99 in Australia and €21.99 in most of the European countries.
Effectively, the range hovers around $26 for all except the US, where the price remains $29.99.
Ireland is however finding the price too tough to digest.
Disney has revealed that Irish viewers would have to shell out €21.99 ($25.97) over and above their monthly subscription.
However, price comparison with theaters in the country reveal that a couple with two kids can watch the 2D version of this film by paying €24.75, while Disney+ charges €28.98 for watching it at home.
When it comes to India, Disney+ still has to make an announcement about the film because it needs to revise its current price.
Consider this: $26 translates to Rs. 1,940, which is huge, especially when you bring in Disney+ Hotstar's subscription in the equation.
The annual subscription, that too in the premium tier, costs Rs. 1,499 or $20.
So definitely not a smart deal!
The only benefit a Disney+ subscriber has over purchasing a theater ticket for Mulan is multiple viewing opportunities till the subscription expires.
Viewers would however still have to pay the rental price over and above the subscription rate of $6.99.
While this may seem worthwhile for the extraordinary experience this Disney toon-remake promises, it is definitely heavy on the pocket.
