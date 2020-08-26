Last updated on Aug 26, 2020, 08:14 pm
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Dasgupta
You read countless film reviews regularly written by journalists, reviewers and common people.
But how often do you find a superstar giving their opinion on a film, that too after watching the same at a theater?
A preview show of Christopher Nolan's tentpole Tenet had the fortune of being attended and appreciated by one of the biggest Hollywood stars.
Find out who.
Here's a clue: He's known by his screen name, Ethan Hunt.
Yes, it's Tom Cruise!
This Mission Impossible star braved the pandemic risks, much like what he effortlessly does on-screen, to watch the preview of this highly-anticipated film at a theater. He watched the film in London, where he is currently shooting.
And he made it a point to record the experience.
The superstar, along with his associates, drove in an SUV on their way to the theater.
Tom, meanwhile, took nice scenery shots and stopped at a signal, when he saw teenage girls waving at him with excitement.
Amazed at being recognized, he turned to the camera and wondered, "How does that happen? I'm wearing a mask."
Next he is seen inside the theater.
We also spot Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie seated beside Tom, who looked engrossed while watching the film.
The 34-second-long video, posted on Twitter, does not show anything of the movie, except the title. Smart!
In the end, the actor exclaims that he felt nice to be back to movies. When asked about his feedback, he said, "Oh I loved it, I loved it!"
Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020
He tweeted the video with the caption "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it."
Unsurprisingly, at the time of writing, the video had received 3 million views.
Among the fans, one wondered what would happen if he were in that theater, sitting near the superstar.
Others opined that it still is risky for people with ailments to visit theaters thus, it's wise to wait.
Inox Leisure Ltd. thanked him for returning to the theaters while London Taxi also replied to thank Tom for choosing safe transport measures.
Another user praised his effort to hit the theaters, where action-packed movies are enjoyed the most.
From saying, "Here we are... back to the movies!" to thanking everyone for the theater experience, Tom has won over the internet for sure.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.