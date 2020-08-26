You read countless film reviews regularly written by journalists, reviewers and common people. But how often do you find a superstar giving their opinion on a film, that too after watching the same at a theater? A preview show of Christopher Nolan's tentpole Tenet had the fortune of being attended and appreciated by one of the biggest Hollywood stars. Find out who.

Star power Our very own Ethan Hunt braved risks to watch 'Tenet'

Here's a clue: He's known by his screen name, Ethan Hunt. Yes, it's Tom Cruise! This Mission Impossible star braved the pandemic risks, much like what he effortlessly does on-screen, to watch the preview of this highly-anticipated film at a theater. He watched the film in London, where he is currently shooting. And he made it a point to record the experience.

Journey Scoop! Tom got recognized despite wearing the mask?

The superstar, along with his associates, drove in an SUV on their way to the theater. Tom, meanwhile, took nice scenery shots and stopped at a signal, when he saw teenage girls waving at him with excitement. Amazed at being recognized, he turned to the camera and wondered, "How does that happen? I'm wearing a mask." Next he is seen inside the theater.

Details Did the superstar enjoy 'Tenet'?

We also spot Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie seated beside Tom, who looked engrossed while watching the film. The 34-second-long video, posted on Twitter, does not show anything of the movie, except the title. Smart! In the end, the actor exclaims that he felt nice to be back to movies. When asked about his feedback, he said, "Oh I loved it, I loved it!"

Twitter Post Video: Tom Cruise's trip to watch 'Tenet'

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Response Video has received 3 million views, so far

He tweeted the video with the caption "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it." Unsurprisingly, at the time of writing, the video had received 3 million views. Among the fans, one wondered what would happen if he were in that theater, sitting near the superstar. Others opined that it still is risky for people with ailments to visit theaters thus, it's wise to wait.

Opinion This initiative by a superstar would encourage theater owners