The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his Mumbai apartment earlier in June. The NCB registered a case after new evidence suggested that drugs were supplied to Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case.

Details NCB joined probe after being approached by ED

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the financial aspect of the case, had written to the NCB. NCB Director Rakesh Asthana told Hindustan Times, "We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry."

New evidence Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats point to drug use

The NCB was brought into the investigation after the emergence of WhatsApp chats on Chakraborty's phone indicating that she was in touch with drug dealers. The agency has launched a probe under sections of the law pertaining to possession, purchase, and use of cannabis, and "abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offense" under the anti-drugs law, NDTV reported.

Information Chakraborty's lawyer claimed she has 'never consumed drugs'

Chakraborty's lawyer issued a statement claiming that she had "never consumed drugs in her life" in response to the allegations of drug use. The statement added, "She is ready for a blood test any time."

Death Rajput was found hanging on June 14

On June 14, Rajput was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in Bandra. The Mumbai Police had said Rajput died by suicide and suffered from bipolar disorder. Rajput's family had filed a separate FIR against Chakraborty for abetting the 34-year-old actor's alleged suicide. The FIR also mentioned her parents, brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda, et al.

Investigation CBI started probe after SC order last week