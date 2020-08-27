Money Heist is on its peak popularity level right now. All of us fans are wondering what will happen in Season 5. The hype is such that in May this year, Behindwoods.com got in touch with its director Alex Rodrigo to reimagine his show with Indian superstars. Let's tell you whom Rodrigo chose, and the reason behind that choice.

Roleplay Shah Rukh Khan to play Berlin or Palermo

Shah Rukh Khan was chosen to play the volatile and vulnerable character of Palermo, who is in love with Berlin and presumably puts his love before the group's heist plan. Rodrigo chose the actor's looks to play that shady character perfectly. He opined that SRK could also play that narcissistic psychopath Berlin, who is the second-in-command in the team after his half-brother, The Professor.

Top spot Ayushmann and Vijay tie for The Professor

Vijay, the Tamil film superstar, has grabbed Rodrigo's attention with his deceiving eyes and charming smile. This has made him pick Vijay as one of the close contenders for The Professor's role. On the other hand, Bollywood's immensely talented 'average Joe', Ayushmann Khurrana deserves this top role equally for his composed delivery of the mastermind, who fooled police force to carry out dangerous heists.

Great choices Southern overload! Bogota, Suarez and Tamayo found too

Welder Bogota, who loves Nairobi unconditionally and even welds underwater without oxygen for his team to carry out the heist successfully, has found a taker in Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, often referred to as 'Thala' by his fans. Rodrigo chose Suriya to play Spanish policeman Suarez and Mahesh Babu to essay the role of Colonel Luis Tamayo, the nightmare of the robbers.

Spot on And guess who is Denver? Our very own 'Gully Boy'!