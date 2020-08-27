Hi,
Logout
Written by
Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child.
The Bollywood actor/producer and the star cricketer announced the news of the pregnancy via an adorable picture posted to social media today.
In the picture, Anushka (32), can be seen flaunting a baby bump.
We extend our heartiest congratulations to Anushka and Virat on the new family addition.
Uploading similar posts to their respective Twitter accounts, Anushka and Virat wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving January, 2021 (sic)."
And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020
And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n
Anushka and Virat had tied the knot on December 11, 2017, after dating for four years. Their wedding was followed by two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
On the work front, Virat is set to lead his side Royal Challengers Bangalore in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament shall commence from September 19 in the UAE.
Anushka, on the other hand, was last seen on the silver screen in 2018 movie Zero. More recently, she produced Amazon series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul.
Want to share it with your friends too?
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.